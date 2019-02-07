CPEC in Gwadar to bring prosperity: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the process of development in Gwadar would create numerous socio-economic opportunities for the people of Balochistan.

He said uplift of the people of Balochistan, specially the technical training of youth, was the foremost priority of the government, adding technical colleges were being opened in Balochistan for skill training of youth in the province.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to Members of the National Assembly belonging to the Balochistan National Party (BAP) here. Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, MNAs Sardar Muhammad Israr Tareen, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ahsanullah Reki and Robina Irfan were present in the meeting, which was also attended by Special Assistant to PM Naeem-ul-Haq, Spokesman to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan, Malik Amir Dogar and Arshad Dad.

During the meeting views were exchanged on the matters relating to problems faced by the people of Balochistan. The prime minister said the federal government was fully cognizant of the problem of scarcity of water, especially potable water, in Balochistan and was in touch with the chief minister to address the issue.

He said there was a need to focus on the utilisation of solar energy to meet energy requirements in the province. Zubaida Jalal apprised the prime minister of the problems of fishermen about the passage way linked with construction of Eastbay Expressway and asked for expansion of the passage way.

The prime minister directed to take measures for resolving the issue. Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the strengthening of local government system and implementation of finance award was vital to check discrimination of development work in different areas of provinces and ensure the provision of appropriate resources to less developed areas.

He added that there was a strong need to focus on solid waste management in the provinces, especially waste to energy. The prime minister expressed these views while talking to PTI Members of National Assembly from Hazara Division here.

Minister for Energy Umar Ayub Khan, Prince Nawaz Alai, Saleh Muhammad, Ali Khan Jadoon and Uzma Riaz were present in the meeting, which was also attended by Special Assistant to PM Naeem-ul-Haq, Spokesman to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan, Malik Amir Dogar and Arshad Dad.

The premier said with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having a lot of potential in tourism, the promotion of tourism in the province over the last three years also pushed for reduction in poverty. He said that measures were being taken to exploit and promote the potential of tourism, which would bring further prosperity in the province.

The prime minister, however, maintained that while promoting tourism, it would be specially ensured that local population got maximum business opportunities. During the meeting, the MNAs apprised the prime minister of the problems faced by the people of their respective constituencies.

The authorities concerned apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan that a comprehensive business plan for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would be ready by March end.

A detailed briefing was given to the prime minister during a meeting attended by Minister for Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Minister for Finance Asad Umar and PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood, the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, the prime minister said privatisation of PIA was not a part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's manifesto, but the government was bringing reforms in the PIA to save it from recurring losses by turning it into a profit-earning entity.

The PIA CEO informed the prime minister about the progress on the steps taken for the revival of national flag carrier. A detailed briefing was also given with regard to the steps being taken for turning the PIA into a profit generating organization and removal of the corrupt elements.

The Aviation Division secretary briefed the prime minister about the new aviation policy. The prime minister directed that people should be regularly kept informed about the steps being taken for improving the PIA's affairs.