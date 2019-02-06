Indian panic on Kashmir issue

There have been two recent developments regarding held-Kashmir showing the mounting panic in India over the occupied Valley. The first one was the summoning of the Pakistan high commissioner by the Indian ministry of external affairs. Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale met Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood and issued a demarche on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s telephone call to Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, calling it proof that Pakistan “abets and encourages individuals associated with terrorism and anti-India activities”. The Indian government also warned of unspecified “consequences” if Pakistan continued its actions on held Kashmir, which it called a “direct interference in India’s internal affairs”.

Consequently, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua summoned the Indian envoy in Islamabad and protested against the summoning of the Pakistani high commissioner in New Delhi. Janjua reiterated that Pakistan will continue extending support to the Kashmiri people. On the other hand, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal reminded New Delhi: “Kashmir is a disputed territory. The Indian government’s move to summon the Pakistani high commissioner is an attempt to influence the upcoming elections... If you wish to contest your elections, don’t involve us in them.”

The second development concerned registering a protest by India’s Ministry of External Affairs with the British government about an upcoming meet on Kashmir in the House of Commons on February 4 of the “All Party Parliamentary Group on Pakistan” (APPG-Pakistan), a group that includes Conservative and Labour Party MPs. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “We have told the United Kingdom [government] quite strongly that their territory must not be used for anti-India activity conferences or rallies, and we hope they will take it seriously, and take action against this kind of conference.”

Kumar added: “The UK is aware about our sensitivities in the matter. As a friendly country and a strategic partner, we hope the UK government will address our concerns on the proposed conference, which very clearly is intended to undermine the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.”

India has raised the issue of anti-India groups within the UK several times during the past few months. In August, the British government turned down an Indian request to cancel a pro-Khalistan rally in London demanding a referendum. In November, an APPG on Kashmir had presented a report to the British parliament after a visit to Azad Kashmir, and also met with the British Foreign Office Minister (South Asia and the Pacific) Mark Field.

A statement issued by the APPG Chairperson, MP Debbie Abraham, said, “The group discussed the recently published APPG Report on Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the UNHRC Report on Human Rights in India-controlled Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, which highlighted the need for a reconciliation process between India and Pakistan, as well as repealing laws such as the Armed Forces Special Power Act and the Public Safety Act in Jammu & Kashmir. Concerns were raised of a potential escalation of oppressive actions by the Indian security forces ahead of this year’s election.”

Meanwhile, a top former Indian general recently admitted: “In the last few years, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has witnessed a discernible rise in the levels of radicalisation and violent extremism…. The youth today appear far more emboldened to disrupt military operations and challenge the State authority, especially in the Kashmir Valley. The frenzied stone-pelting mobs at the encounter sites, of late, have demonstrated increasing levels of motivation and boldness in facilitating the escape of terrorists.”

Thus it is evident that the harsh Indian counter insurgency tactics in the Valley have failed to deliver just like before.