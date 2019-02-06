Woman dies, husband injured in road crash

KARACHI: A woman died and her husband was injured critically in a road crash in Korangi on Tuesday. According to police officials, the 52-year-old woman, Shamsi Begum, and her husband Abdul Shakoor were critically wounded when a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycle in Korangi Industrial Area. The victims were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the woman succumbed to her injuries. A case has been registered and investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman died when a speedy vehicle hit her near a bakery within the limits of Sir Syed police station. Her body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police officials said that the woman was yet to be identified and her body was shifted to the Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth.

Man shot dead: A 24-year-old man was shot and killed by unidentified persons in an Orangi Town neighbourhood on Tuesday night. According to police officials, Dawood Gul, son of Badshah Gul, died on the spot after he was was shot multiple times in Rehmania Mohalla near Khyber School within the limits of the Pirabad police station. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to his family for burial. Police officials while quoting the initial investigations said that the incident apparently took place over a personal enmity. No case has been registered and further investigations are underway.