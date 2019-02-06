Four girls die, four injured in roof collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PISHIN: Four girls have died and four persons including a woman have been injured after a dilapidated house roof collapsed in Pishin district of Balochistan.According to police, the incident occurred after rain in Pishin district of Balochistan on Tuesday . As a result, four girls have died being buried in debris while four persons including a woman got injured. They were shifted to hospital for medical aid. According to hospital sources, condition of three persons among the injured is critical.
PISHIN: Four girls have died and four persons including a woman have been injured after a dilapidated house roof collapsed in Pishin district of Balochistan.According to police, the incident occurred after rain in Pishin district of Balochistan on Tuesday . As a result, four girls have died being buried in debris while four persons including a woman got injured. They were shifted to hospital for medical aid. According to hospital sources, condition of three persons among the injured is critical.