Four girls die, four injured in roof collapse

PISHIN: Four girls have died and four persons including a woman have been injured after a dilapidated house roof collapsed in Pishin district of Balochistan.According to police, the incident occurred after rain in Pishin district of Balochistan on Tuesday . As a result, four girls have died being buried in debris while four persons including a woman got injured. They were shifted to hospital for medical aid. According to hospital sources, condition of three persons among the injured is critical.