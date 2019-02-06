700-year-old shrine desecrated in Kohat

KOHAT Unidentified miscreants desecrated the centuries-old shrine of Pir Baba, popularly known as Bado Baba, during the night in the mountainous area of Marchongi in Kohat district, police officials said on Tuesday. They said that the miscreants, who are allegedly on the prowl for laying hands on antiques in the area, dug up the grave of Bado Baba. The police have registered a case against the unknown culprits. Bado Baba shrine is some 700 years old and people from far off areas go there for prayers.