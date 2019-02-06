close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

Minor girl killed in Landikotal road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

LANDIKOTAL: A minor girl was killed in a road mishap here on Tuesday. A van carrying passengers hit Maimoona, 5, near Wasif Chowk on Landikotal Bypass Road, killing her on the spot.

Meanwhile, the family members and relatives of the girl blocked the road after the incident. However, the protesters dispersed peacefully after the Khassadar officials told them about the arrest of the accused driver.

The residents of Bacha Mena village on the Torkham border held a demonstration to record protest against alleged grabbing of their properties. Several tribesmen took part in the protest, holding black flags and placards. They chanted slogans against the officials concerned over the violation of the agreement that had been signed with Khugakhel tribe in 2015.

