Nawaz suffering from blood pressure, diabetes, heart, kidney problems

LAHORE: A detailed medical examination of Nawaz Sharif at the Services Hospital Tuesday confirmed that he is suffering from blood pressure, diabetes, heart and kidney related problems.

In the light of several medical tests, the incarcerated ex-premier underwent during the last three days at the hospital, a special medical multidisciplinary board held a complete medical examination on Tuesday, following which the final recommendations were shared with the Home and Health departments.

However, the final decision about shifting Nawaz Sharif back to jail will be taken by the Punjab government. Talking to the media, the Medical Superintendent of Services Hospital, Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz, confirmed that the former premier is suffering from multiple diseases including problems related to veins.

He said the medical board has also recommended slight change in the medication, already prescribed to Nawaz Sharif. Prof Ayaz said during the last three days, the former prime minister underwent multiple medical tests including those related to heart, blood and hormones, CT scan of kidneys and bladder and the ultrasound of the abdomen.

He added in the light of the tests results, a complete and final medical examination of the former premier was done on Tuesday. “We have sent our recommendations to the Home Department and the Health Department,” he said. The MS said treatment of all the ailments of Nawaz Sharif, detected so far, was possible in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, several party leaders including Maryam Nawaz, daughter of the former prime minister, visited the hospital to inquire about the health of Nawaz Sharif. Dozens of charged party workers welcomed Maryam outside the hospital and also chanted slogans in favour of her and her father when she was leaving the hospital.

She waved to the party workers. When she was going towards the VIP room, designated for the former premier at the hospital, reporters asked about Nawaz Sharif. “Mian Sahib (Nawaz Sharif) wants that he should be taken back to jail,” she replied.

In the evening, Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan tweeted “Mr Sharif requires comprehensive & specialised cardiac assessment/ evaluation and management as strongly recommended by the multidisciplinary medical board at Services Hospital, Lahore.” The incarcerated PML-N quaid, who is serving a seven-year jail term in Al-Azizia reference at Kot Lakhpat Jail, was shifted to Services Hospital on Feb 2.

Talking to reporters at hospital, PML-N MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain said there are serious concerns about the health of the former prime minister and added the kind of statements being issued by the PTI ministers are really hurting and against the norms and values. He also said Nawaz Sharif is already in pain. He said there is no truth in the deal related statements and added even if the court provided justice, these people would call it a deal. Ruling out any deal, he said the ministers should tell the nation with whom Nawaz Sharif is contracting a deal.Tanveer said Nawaz Sharif is a cardiac patient and needed constant and intensive care.

To a question, he said the former premier underwent various medical treatments abroad and there is no harm if he has access to his doctors abroad since they knew his history. “This is not facilitation but his right,” he added.