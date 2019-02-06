Woman who drowned her daughter to death arrested

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 28-year-old Shakila Rashid for allegedly drowning her minor daughter to death. The woman attempted to commit suicide after drowning her minor daughter to death at Do Darya on Monday.

Police reached the site and inquired about the incident after being informed by locals. “Nobody had any idea about the minor girl’s murder until the woman attempted to commit suicide. Locals saw a woman drowning in water and saved her,” Sahil SHO Ghazala Perveen said. “The woman told the police that she had drowned her daughter,” she added. The police found the body of two-and-a-half-year-old Anam Rashid.

The woman told the police that her husband had kicked her out of his house about a month ago and even her father had not allowed her to come back to his house. She added that she decided to kill herself along with her daughter as she had nowhere to go. In her video statement posted on social media, the woman said that her husband was unhappy with the birth of a daughter.