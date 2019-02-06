SHC issues notices to governor, KU VC on lecturer’s plea for disposal of appeal

The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the governor, the advocate general Sindh and other respondents on a petition of a Karachi University lecturer seeking the disposal of his appeal before the governor against a decision of the Sindh ombudsman for the protection against harassment of women at workplace in a sexual harassment case.

The ombudsman penalised lecturer Syed Hasan Abbas, imposed on him a major penalty and ordered his removal from service on a female student’s charges of sexual harassment on December 12, 2018. The ombudsman had also ordered the vice chancellor of Karachi University to stop the salary of the lecturer and comply with the order without fail.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the appeal was filed with the Governor against the decision of the ombudsman, but despite the lapse of a considerable time the appeal was not being decided by the appellate forum. He asked that the governor be directed to decide the appeal and in meantime the vice chancellor be restrained from complying with the orders of the ombudsman.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar issued notices to the governor, the vice chancellor and other respondnets for February 8 and called their comments at the next hearing.

Medical college seats

The Sindh High Court has directed the additional health secretary to submit a report with regard to the appointments of lecturers and professors in Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College, Lyari.

The direction came at a hearing of petitions of students against a decrease in the number of MBBS seats at the college by the PMDC. The court at a previous hearing had directed the health department to submit definite proposals to meet all deficiencies pointed out by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council in Lyari General Hospital and the college.

The court observed that most of deficiencies mentioned in the report were related to the Lyari General Hospital for which the Sindh government was responsible. The court was informed that tenures of lecturers had been extended but no notification had been received so far.

The college principal submitted that three summaries with regard to the appointments of lectures and professors in the college had been approved but no order had been issued in this regard.

The court directed the additional health secretary to appear in person along with a progress report. It also directed the PMDC’s officer to submit certificates of marks given to the college after inspections carried out by the PMDC members by February 8.