Wed Feb 06, 2019
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

SDPI, IBA meet think tanks

Business

Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

KARACHI: A meeting was organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi to discuss “Drivers of Future Economic Growth and Job Creation in Sindh” at the IBA, main campus, a statement said on Tuesday.

“Government is willing to work with the business community and other stakeholders for the solution of economic issues being faced by the businesspersons in Sindh,” said Parliamentary Secretary, National History and Literary Heritage and the former vice president of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karachi-South, Ghazala Saifi.

She said Pakistan needs to focus on providing high quality skills to its labour so that the high demand for labour services coming from the Middle East countries can be met, the statement said.

MNA Shahida Rehmani said that the PPP government in Sindh was focusing on agriculture and livestock to provide jobs. She emphasised on the need to improve federal-provincial coordination to implement reforms that bring down the cost of doing business.

In his welcome remarks, IBA Executive Director Dr Farrukh Iqbal highlighted the role of entrepreneurship in economic growth and job creation.

He emphasised that the role of the government should be to set fair policies and regulation, leaving the production activities in agriculture, manufacturing and services to the private sector; as this would boost competition and help bring diversification in economic base and exports.

