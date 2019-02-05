Tennis camp

ISLAMABAD: A training camp for the budding national tennis players got under way at the National Training Centre (NTC), PTF Complex, here Monday.

The NTC was launched following the visit of Luca Santilli, Executive Director Development (International Tennis Federation), who had inaugurated the training facility on January 25, 2019. On the first day, players of different age groups were introduced to injury prevention exercises as well as working on technical and tactical aspects of the game.