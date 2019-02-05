close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

Tennis camp

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A training camp for the budding national tennis players got under way at the National Training Centre (NTC), PTF Complex, here Monday.

The NTC was launched following the visit of Luca Santilli, Executive Director Development (International Tennis Federation), who had inaugurated the training facility on January 25, 2019. On the first day, players of different age groups were introduced to injury prevention exercises as well as working on technical and tactical aspects of the game.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports