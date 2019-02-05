Senate body asks PHF to submit audit report

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) directed Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to submit forensic audit report of federation accounts for the last three and half years. The committee, which met with Senator Sardar Mohammad Yaqoob Khan in chair, also expressed concern over the falling standard of the game and poor showing in the World Cup where the team finished 12th. The Senate Committee on IPC also constituted fact-finding committee that includes Lt Gen (rtd) Salauddin Tirmizi, Senator Seemi Ezdi and Senator Waleed Iqbal to look into the failing standard of the game.