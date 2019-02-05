Transvestites seek arrest of colleague’s killers

PESHAWAR: The transvestites from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday urged the government to arrest the killers of their colleague Tabbu, who was killed in a firing incident in Karak recently.

Led by Arzoo and Arshad, the Transgender Community Alliance, carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Karak Police staged a protest demonstration outside the Peshawar Press Club

Talking to reporters, they said that a man from Karak had invited three transvestites for a music programme some days back.

They alleged that some unidentified people opened fire on them when they were returning.

The protesters said that Tabbu, Arshad and Shabana sustained injuries in the firing and were brought to a hospital in Kohat. They also alleged that there was no senior doctor at the hospital to treat the injured.

“When we protested some junior doctors arrived but by then Tabbu (Jehangir) had succumbed to injuries,” Arzoo alleged.

The members of the transgender community accused the Karak police of arresting an innocent man who had invited them to the music programme.

Criticising the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for its tall claims about the provision of health facilities to the people, Arzoo said the hospital in Kohat lacked facilities.

Taimur Kamal, a rights activist, expressed concern over the rising killings of the transvestites and demanded the police arrest the accused forthwith.