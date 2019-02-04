Khawaja hits ton as SL chase massive 2nd Test total

CANBERRA: Usman Khawaja finally found form again to stroke a fine century Sunday and steer Australia into a massive lead over Sri Lanka as the tourists battle to stay in the second Test at Canberra.

At stumps, the visitors were 17 without loss, chasing a huge 516 to win with two days remaining after Tim Paine declared Australia’[s second innings at 196 for three.Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne were both unbeaten on eight, weathering some 30 minutes before bad light stopped play slightly early.

Sri Lanka had resumed the third day at 123 for three and in a hostile morning session lost four wickets and Kusal Perera, who retired after being hit on the head by a bouncer.Their resistence folded in the second over after lunch, with Mitchell Starc taking five wickets to leave them trailing by 319 after Australia’[s first innings 534 for five declared.

Paine opted against the follow-on in Australia’[s last Test batting opportunity before the Ashes tour to England later this year. Khawaja padded up knowing his place in that squad was in doubt after managing a high-score of just 72 across six Tests in a lacklustre summer.

He responded in emphatic fashion, smashing his eighth Test ton off 134 balls.His brother was charged in December with trying to influence a witness over a case where he allegedly framed a love rival with a fake terror plot.

It was Australia’s fourth century of the match after Joe Burns, Travis Head and Kurtis Patterson reached the milestone in the first innings. Paine declared with Khawaja on 101 and Head not out 59, following his first innings 161. But it was far from plain sailing.

Australia 1st innings: 534-5 dec

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 215

Australia 2nd innings:

M. Harris c Mendis b Rajitha 14

J. Burns c Mendis b Fernando 9

U. Khawaja not out 101

M. Labuschagne c Dickwella b Rajitha 4

T. Head not out 59

Extras: (nb6, w3) 9

Total: (three wickets dec; 47 overs) 196

Fall: 1-16 (Harris), 2-25 (Burns), 3-37 (Labuschagne)

Bowling: Fernando 11-1-43-1, Rajitha 13-2-64-2, D. Perera 15-3-52-0, C. Karunaratne 4-1-18-0, De Silva 4-0-19-0

Sri Lanka 2nd innings:

D. Karunaratne not out 8

L. Thirimanne not out 8

Extras (lb1) 1

Total: (no wickets; six overs) 17

Bowling: Starc 3-1-6-0, Richardson 2-0-9-0, Lyon 1-0-1-0

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND).