Mon Feb 04, 2019
A
APP
February 4, 2019

Passenger arrested from airport

FAISALABAD: The FIA Immigration team arrested a passenger, who was trying to go Dubai illegally, from Faisalabad International Airport here on Sunday.

The FIA spokesman said that Immigration officials on suspicion checked passenger Farooq and found him blacklist and deported from Turkey in 2017 on the charge of possessing bogus and illicit documents. Further investigations are in progress.

