Govt urged to make cancer education part of MBBS syllabus

MULTAN: The Cancer Society Multan (CSM) Sunday called to bring changes in the syllabus of MBBS and urged the government to include cancer education for early diagnosis and timely treatment of this deadly disease.

In a statement issued here, it said that the inclusion of cancer education in the syllabus would also help in eradicating the quackery as it was also a big reason behind fast spread of this disease in our society. By spreading awareness through education, cancer physicians would be capable of treating cancer patients at early stage.

World Cancer Day is being observed on February 4 every year and awareness sessions are conducted to sensitise the people about the disease. In Pakistan, cancer was spreading at a fast pace.

According to an estimate, 150,000 persons are falling prey to it annually. Only 65,000 persons avail treatment facility from the recognised medical practitioners, however, the remaining consult quacks due to lack of proper awareness, said renowned Oncologist Dr Ejaz Masood.

“One of the main reason behind cancer is smoking, however, hubble-bubble (huqqa), Betel, Gutka and other addictions were also causing it. “Lungs cancer is at top in our country and it is due to smoking. Breast cancer is at second while liver cancer is at number third. Our citizens are not paying care on healthy foods as the use of substandard cooking oil is common in hotels and other food points. Similarly, pesticide spray on vegetables is also another common reason of cancer,” he observed.

He suggested that women should visit doctors regularly for general check up as it will help in treating breast cancer at an early stage. Dr Masood informed that the CSM has decided to mark the year 2019 as "Do More For Cancer". The CSM is working against cancer since 1995. The society is working on research in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Clinical Oncology and Oncology Department of Nishtar Hospital.

About liver cancer, he said that liver cancer was at number 11 in 1982 in terms of the number of patients. Now, the number of patients with liver cancer is increasing and remains at number three in the country. The main reason behind liver cancer is Hepatitis B and C.