Kashmir Day to be observed with new pledges

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Sobia Kamal Khan said that Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed with renewed pledges that the entire Pakistani nation stands at the back of its Kashmiri brethren until they achieve the goal of liberation.

In an interview, she appealed the nation to come out on February 5 to overwhelmingly express solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) who have been facing worst cruelties by Indian forces.

Pakistanis on this day should record their protestagainst brutalities and state terrorism of Indian forces in IoK, she added. A message should go across the line of control that people of Kashmir are not alone in their indigenous and legitimate struggle for right to self-determination, she maintained.

She said protest demonstrations, rallies and seminars would be held all over the country to mark the day and to draw the world attention that Indian forces are engaged in horrific atrocities and massacre of all ages of innocent people of Kashmir.

She said it is responsibility of the civilized nations and international human rights champions to halt the bloodbath and reign of terror let loose by Indian forces in the occupied valley. She said there would be a one-minute silence in the morning of Feb 5, while the traffic would come to a halt to pay tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs.

PPI adds all arrangements have been finalised to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day across the country including mega city Karachi on February 5 with zeal and fervour. The government has announced observing the day in support of Kashmiris.

The observance of the day will ensure political and moral support to the Kashmiris struggle for getting their right to self-determination. Jamaat-e-Islami, Milli Muslim League, Pakistan Defense Council and other parties have planned events for the day. JI will take out a Kashmir Day Rally in Karachi. JI leaders Muhammad Husain Mehnati and Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahmn will also join the rally. JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch will lead a rally in Lahore to support the struggle of Kashmiri people.

The day will start with special prayers in mosques of the country including those in Karachi for the support of Kashmiri people. Quran Khawani and other events will also be held across the country. Different political parties will take out rallies in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of the country. The government has declared the day as public holiday in all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan, AJ K and Islamabad. Schools banks and other government offices will remain closed on this day. A one-minute silence will also be observed at 10am to honour martyrs of Kashmir. Solidarity Day or Kashmir Day is a national holiday in Pakistan and also observed by Kashmiri nationalists on February 5 each year. It is in observance of Pakistan’s support and unity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir and to pay homage to Kashmiris.