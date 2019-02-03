Nawaz shifted to hospital : Three-member medical board to examine former PM

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was on Saturday shifted to the Services Hospital amid high security after the Home Department approved a medical board's recommendation to shift him from the Kot Lakhpat Jail to the hospital for medical examination. According to a notification available with The News, under the provision of Rules 197 &173 of the Pakistan Prison Rule of 1978, the government of Punjab accorded permission for shifting of Nawaz Sharif to the hospital. In the notification, the inspector general of police Punjab was directed to make security arrangements for Nawaz. The capital city police officer (CCPO), Lahore, was also directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Nawaz will remain in the hospital till his medical tests are carried out. The Kot Lakhpat Jail superintendent has been ordered to ensure that Sharif is shifted back to prison once the medical examination is complete. A three-member medical board, comprising Professor Mehmood Ayaz, Professor Sajid Nisar and Professor Kamran Cheema, will carry out medical examination. Professor Mehmood Ayaz will head the board.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of the former prime minster, tweeted that she had been told that Nawaz Sharif had been taken to the hospital. The Lahore police have chalked out a security plan for the former prime minister. Police officials will perform duty in three shifts at the hospital. Each shift will consist of a DSP, two inspectors and 80 officials. Nawaz Sharif’s room will be declared sub-jail.