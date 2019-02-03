Man shot dead by ‘friend’

LAHORE : A man was shot dead allegedly by his friend here on Saturday. The victim, Amir of Township, was a government servant. Police have removed the body to morgue.

Teen girl commits suicide: A 15-year-old girl committed suicide over unknown issue in the Raiwind police jurisdiction on Saturday.

The girl, Shiza, took poisonous pills over unknown issue, over which, her condition went critical. She was removed to hospital where she died. Police handed over the body to her family after completing legal formalities. The body was transported to Kot Radha Kishan for burial.

Youth dies in accident: A 17-year-old rickshaw driver died when a bus collided with his vehicle near Niazi Shaheed Chowk on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Shahbaz. The accused bus driver, identified as Farooq, was trying to flee but Dolphin Squad chased and arrested him. He was handed over to the police concerned.

Case registered: Ghaziabad police have registered a case over construction of a building on property reportedly owned by a British-Pakistani national in violation of a stay order.

According to the FIR No 118/19 registered against one Mian Tariq and labourers on the complaint of Asad Ashfaq Mian, the labourers were heard saying that they were hired by Hamid Sarwar, the vice-president of PTI Punjab. In response to a call, police reached the site and the labourers fled.