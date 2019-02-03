Vast opportunities for foreign investors in Punjab: CM

LAHORE : A 12-member delegation of the China Engineering Corporation and Henan D.R. Construction Group called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office here on Saturday.

The China Engineering Corporation and Henan D.R. Construction Group expressed their interest in investing in the sectors of agriculture and housing. The delegates told the chief minister that they were interested in making investment to make the barren land useful for agriculture through modern technology. They said they would also transfer technology to Punjab for the construction of low-cost houses.

They said they wanted to start the project of the housing industrial park. The CM said Pakistan and China had everlasting relations. He said foreign investors had been given immense opportunities in Punjab. “We welcome the interest of the Chinese investors in the housing and agriculture sectors,” he added.

The Chinese investors will be given every possible facility. The chief minister said there was a huge potential in Punjab in the sectors of agriculture and housing. The agriculture sector of Punjab is the backbone of the economy of the country. The agriculture sector can be strengthened with the use of modern technology.

The CM said the construction of low-cost houses was the election manifesto of the PTI and the New Pakistan Housing Scheme was the revolutionary programme to provide houses to the common man. The officials of the China Engineering Corporation briefed the CM on the progress on the 1263MW power project in Jhang.

The delegation included China Engineering Corporation Chairman Mr Zhang Chun, Vice-President Mr Fang Yanshui, Henan D.R. Construction Group Chairman Huang Dao Yuan and Deputy Chairman Mr Cheng Cunpan.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari, Agriculture Minister Malik Nouman Ahmed Langrial, Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, the chief secretary, Planning and Development chairman, secretaries of the other departments concerned were also present.

tourism rest house: Usman Buzdar on Saturday presided over a meeting to review the matters of the Inland Water Transport Development Company.

Directing use of boats of the company for the tourism promotion, the chief minister said it should also be considered to hand over other assets of the company to departments of tourism and irrigation. The chief minister directed constitution of a high-level committee for the purpose. This committee will present recommendations to hand over the assets of the company to other departments.

The CM said the building of the company should be converted into a rest house for the promotion of tourism as there are many tourism promotion possibilities in the Dawood Khel area of Mianwali.

He said, “The national resources were used mercilessly in the past, but we will not allow wastage of national resources. We are the custodians of the national resources and will spend every single penny on the welfare of the people.”

The CM was briefed on the affairs of the company. Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari, Planning and Development chairman and the secretaries of irrigation, transport and tourism were also present.