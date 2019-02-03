PAC chief’s appointment PM’s blunder: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: The Railways Minister, Sheikh Rashid, reiterating his stance over the appointment of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, termed it a blunder committed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said Imran Khan should take the nation into confidence if the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) agree to return the looted money.

Apologizing to Imran Khan in anticipation, he warned: “A free-of-cost deal or 'Dheel' will not be acceptable,” he said, adding the masses are upset because of these dacoits and thieves. It is because of their massive corruption that even voters and supporters of the incumbent government are unable to pay utility bills of gas and electricity.

“We came into power at a time when the corrupt rulers had emptied the national kitty,” he added.

The minister said it is also morally wrong on the part of Shahbaz Sharif to head the PAC.

“A thief cannot be appointed SP Investigation,” he said, adding Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif are on holidays in the jails.

He said Shahbaz has the same medical problems which he used to have 20 years ago.

“They might have saved these diseases, thinking they might be helpful for bails,” he said. Coming down hard on the Sharifs and Zardari, he said the coward politicians are trying to become heroes to hide their corruption. Nawaz and Shahbaz knew how to manage the looted money while Zardari didn’t.

“However I will give credit to Zardari that unlike the Sharifs, he does not fear jail,” he said and added he would join Bilawal’s long march if that was against corruption.

The minister appealed to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to remove Rangers security from Shahbaz Sharif, saying it is sending a wrong message that the army is performing the protocol duties for the protection of thieves.

Lauding the role of the COAS in opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, he said one hug by him did the work which the entire Foreign Office could not do.

He said the prime minister would inaugurate the Thal Express on February 12 and a meeting would be held to review progress on the ML-1 project in the current week.