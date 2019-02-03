Two outlaws surrender to police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: Two wanted outlaws surrendered to the security forces here on Saturday.
The sources said Zahid Mehmood and Mohsin Mehmood had gone into hiding during a search operation in mountainous Nusratkhel area a few days back. At least four accomplices of the outlaws were killed during the search operation.
KOHAT: Two wanted outlaws surrendered to the security forces here on Saturday.
The sources said Zahid Mehmood and Mohsin Mehmood had gone into hiding during a search operation in mountainous Nusratkhel area a few days back. At least four accomplices of the outlaws were killed during the search operation.