Suspected criminal dies in police custody

A suspected street criminal who was arrested in an injured condition died in police lock-up on Saturday.

A 21-year-old, Bilal Humayun, was arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with the Taimuria police station on the night between Thursday and Friday. He was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital but the police later shifted him to the police station.

Taimuria SHO Chaudhry Tufail claimed that the deceased was a drug addict and he died due to overdose.

The family of the deceased claimed that the police brought him to the police station without proper medical treatment, adding that due to negligence and delay in the medical treatment his condition became serious and then the police shifted him to the hospital again where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to doctors, the deceased was shot once in his leg and he died due to over bleeding, adding that a post-mortem had been carried out to ascertain the actual cause of the death. The body was later handed over to his family for burial process.

Additional Inspector General of Police Dr Amir Shaikh took a notice of the mysterious death in police custody and appointed Zone West police chief as an inquiry officer and also sought a detailed report within three days.