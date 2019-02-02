close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
February 2, 2019

Ranatunga worried about SL cricket

Sports

AFP
February 2, 2019

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka cricket legend Arjuna Ranatunga predicted Friday that the country would fall short at this year’s World Cup because of corruption by officials and player indiscipline.

Ranatunga, who captained the side that won the 1996 World Cup, doubted that Sri Lanka would even get past

the first round of the tournament that begins in England on May 30.

“There is corruption at the board. Players are demoralised. Players are fighting with each other,” said the 55-year-old.

Ranatunga, who is currently Sri Lanka’s transport minister, is preparing a new bid to take charge of Sri Lanka Cricket.

He told reporters in Colombo that the national cricket board and several unnamed players were responsible for the national team’s recent poor performances.

Sri Lanka, who are currently touring Australia, lost the first Test by an innings and 40 runs after losing a two-Test series to New Zealand 1-0. Sri Lanka also lost the three One-Day Internationals and the one-off T20 match.

“We have to improve player discipline,” Ranatunga said amid social media squabbling between T20 captain Lasith Malinga and stand-in captain Tissara Perera.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports