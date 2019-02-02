close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

Sheikh Rashid arrives by train

Lahore

As part of Pakistan Railways’ “Clean, Green and Behave Good” campaign Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad arrived in Lahore from Rawalpindi via Awam Express here Friday evening. Pakistan Railways Lahore Division officials welcomed the minister at the Railway Station. The railways campaign will continue until February 28.

