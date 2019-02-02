Sheikh Rashid arrives by train

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
As part of Pakistan Railways’ “Clean, Green and Behave Good” campaign Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad arrived in Lahore from Rawalpindi via Awam Express here Friday evening. Pakistan Railways Lahore Division officials welcomed the minister at the Railway Station. The railways campaign will continue until February 28.
