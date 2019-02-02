Training workshop on Active Citizenship Programme organised by FJWU

Rawalpindi: Women Research and Resource Center (WRRC), Fatima Jinnah Women University organized a five day (January 28 to February 1, 2019) training workshop for the facilitators of “Active Citizenship Program (ACP)” in collaboration with British Council. The MOU for this program was signed between British Council and Fatima Jinnah Women University in 2016. The aim of the program is to engage students in community services and enable them to make a positive contribution to the community in the form of Social Action Projects. In order to make the program sustainable, British Council is training facilitators across the departments and this workshop is the first of 2 workshops planned to train FJWU faculty.

Fifteen faculty members from various departments participated in the workshop which offered an opportunity to faculty members to build their capacity as facilitator for Active Citizens Program by enhancing their understanding of Global Citizenship and participatory methodologies. Indirectly, this training course will also impact the university students by offering a comprehensive package that covers training on citizenship opportunities for community engagement, and a chance to participate in youth exchanges programs.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir was the chief guest at the concluding session. Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir said that universities working with British Council in this program are building their capacity, and will develop linkages with other national and international institutions whereas faculty members will improve their teaching methodology and enhance their Exposure and Linkage Development. She also said that through this program students will undergo Self-Exploration, Personality Grooming and skills learning initiatives. As an end product of this program, society as a whole will produce more connected and responsible citizens, she added. She also thanked the British Council team for their endeavour in this regard.

The workshop was jointly organized and facilitated by Director WRRC Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bhatti and British Council facilitators Sabohi Ali, Ali Shabar and Talha Azhar. In this workshop, the facilitators covered aspects of identity and culture; and how to apply this learning through the active citizens learning journey; Debate and Dialogue in which they learn how intercultural dialogue can be applied in real life and in their project work. Also young people understand their role as Active Citizens locally and globally and how they can gain skills in leadership and project planning and delivery with business and community benefits.

The workshop ended with a vote of thanks delivered by Rakshanda Pervaiz. At the end Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir and Director WRRC, Dr. Shaheena Ayub Bhatti, distributed certificates among the participants of the training.