Fri Feb 01, 2019
Obaid Abrar Khan
February 1, 2019

IHC doesn’t takes up PTI petition against Zardari

National

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday didn’t hear PTI leaders’ petition seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Earlier, the petition was fixed for hearing on Thursday in the court of IHC chief justice. IHC Registrar's Office will fix the petition for hearing again and Justice Athar Minallah will hear it.

PTI leaders Usman Dar and Khurram Sher Zaman had filed petition seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari for not disclosing his property in New York in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.

The petition stated that former president Asif Ali Zardari is not Sadiq and Ameen as he did not disclose his assets and should be disqualified under Article 62(1)(f). The petition further states that in general elections Asif Ali Zardari was elected MNA from NA-123.

