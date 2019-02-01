Headquarters retain NTC badminton crown

ISLAMABAD: National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Headquarters retained the 16th NTC All Pakistan Inter-Regional Badminton Tournament teams’ title here at the

Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex.

Central Region grabbed the second position while North Region finished with third. The men’s singles crown also won by NTC Headquarters and South Region stood second.

A large number of players belonging to different regions of the NTC and other telecoms including PTCL, Mobilink/ Jazz, Ufone, Huawei, PTA and Apollo Telecom participated in the tournament.

NTC Headquarters players displayed their skill and technique in the teams, singles and doubles events and thrilled the audience.

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was the chief guest at the final.

NTC Managing Director Brig (r) Viqar Rasheed Khan on the occasion said a keen competition was witnessed during the badminton tournament and he was impressed to see the high performance of the players.

“NTC has evolved a comprehensive sports activities’ plan to engage its employees in healthy activities and to help them to showcase their talent in different events,” he said.

The Minister for IT & Telecom acknowledged the efforts of NTC for arranging such healthy sports activities and appreciated NTC MD Brig (r) Viqar Rasheed Khan for making excellent arrangements to hold this event in a befitting manner.