CITY PULSE: Adab Festival

Ameena Saiyid and Asif Farrukhi are holding the first ‘Adab Festival Pakistan’ from February 1 to February 3 at the Sindh Governor House. Visit adabfest.com for more information.
Synthetic Forms
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Mazhar Qureshi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Synthetic Forms’ from February 1 to February 12. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.
Untouched by Words
The Sanat Initiative is hosting Hammad Gillani’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Untouched by Words’ from February 4 to February 13. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Mitti aur Dhaga
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Aliya Yousuf’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Mitti aur Dhaga’ from February 6 to February 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Cinéast(e)s
The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Cinéast(e)s’ at 6:30pm on February 12. In this documentary, more than 20 female film-makers discuss their profession and the place of women in cinema. Call 021-35873402 for more information.
Quddus Mirza
The Canvas Gallery is hosting Quddus Mirza’s solo art exhibition comprising his new works until February 7. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Transcending Boundaries
The Koel Gallery is hosting Natasha Shoro’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Transcending Boundaries’ until February 7. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Panorama of Heritage
The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting AQ Arif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Panorama of Heritage’ until February 3. Call 021-35250495 for more information.
Send your events to [email protected]
