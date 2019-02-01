Three killed in roof collapse incidents as KP receives fresh rain, snowfall

PESHAWAR: At least three persons were killed and five injured in roof collapse incidents as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received rain and snowfall on Thursday.

Two children of a family were killed and five others sustained injuries when the roof of their house caved in in Bajaur tribal district. Local sources said that the house of Momin Said collapsed due to heavy rain in Tarkho area in Mamond tehsil. His two daughters, Alina and Bakhtiara, aged between three to six years, were killed when the roof of the mud-house caved in.

Five other members of the family identified as Abbas, Ilham, Tayyab, Marhaba and their father Momin Said injured in the incident. The injured were taken to District Headquarters Hospital in Khar. A poor worker was killed when the roof of a poultry farm building suddenly caved in due to excessive rainfall in a village of Tehsil Razaar in Swabi, said officials. The incident occurred in Ismaila village, which is situated in the jurisdiction of Kalu Khan Police Station. The officials said that Murad Ali was busy in work early in the morning when the roof of the farm caved in, killing him on the spot.

In Peshawar, the intermittent rain started late Wednesday night and continued throughout Thursday. The mountainous range along the Pak-Afghan border in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber tribal district also received first snowfall of the winter season. After a night-long rain and severe cold weather, Tooro Ghar, Lakka, Top Sar, Shamshad Ghar in Landikotal received snowfall.

A resident, Bakht Rahman Khan, said that he enjoyed the snowfall after a long time in Landikotal and hoped it would also decrease air pollution and end the dry spell. Meanwhile, Malam Jabba, Kalam in Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Parachinar and upper parts of Hazara division received moderate to heavy snowfall. The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday was Bagrote, Gupis, Skardu -10°C, Kalam, Astore -07°C, Malamjabba -05°C, Parachinar, Kalat, Hunza -04°C, Drosh, Rawalakot -02°C, Chitral, Murree -01°C.