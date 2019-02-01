Research in light of Quranic teachings solution to challenges: IIU rector

Islamabad: Solution-based research for addressing the societal issues must be held in light of the teachings of the Holy Quran, said Rector of the International Islamic University Dr Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai on Thursday.

“Aima are the key contributors for promoting peace and stability in the society,” Dr Masoom told the concluding ceremony of 97th Training Course for Aima and Khutaba. The event was attended Aima-o-Khutba from all provinces, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Waziristan.

Dr Masoom said that Islam is the religion of peace and humanity and that it advocated hugging and discouraged pushing. He asked the participants to disseminate the true teachings of Islam. The rector said training participants of this course are most important people of the society who are torchbearers of the teachings of Islam.

He added that Aima and Khutba are the legacy of Prophets and Mosques are the most important units in Islam as they may settle society on the best standards. The rector said that scholars play a vital role in civilization change and nation building and termed them as the most precious asset of the Muslim world.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of the Dawah Academy Dr. Sohail Hassan said as many as 25 members participated in three-month long training course which was consisted of special interactive session, lectures of the veteran scholars on topics of Quran, Hadith, Seerah, Principles of Fiqh, secularism, Iqbaliat, social responsibilities of Khatibs, current challenges for Ulema, computer, English language skills, recreational trips, various important aspects, and visit to main campus of the university.

The concluding ceremony was also attended Dr. Zaheer Ud Din Behram, Incharge Training Aima, Dr. Hafiz Zaheer, Course Coordinator, and other officials of the university. At the end, course completion certificates were distributed by the IIU rector.