Subsidy on Haj lawful, says CII

ISLAMABAD: The government can subsidise the sacred religious ceremony of Haj in any shape without any discrimination, said Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday.

Talking to media persons after the conclusion of two-day meeting of the council’s 214th sitting, he said the council had reviewed the Bill forwarded by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for the council’s opinion on the issue.

The council is of the view that there is no harm in facilitating the Hujaj. The subsidy could be offered in transport fares, food, accommodations. Non-Muslim countries also facilitate the Haj journey of their Muslim citizens. He however said that the Haj subsidy could not be paid from Zakat accounts. According to Sharia, the subsidy should be provided across the board and on equal basis.

The government should provide the facility to the poor and rich sans any discrimination whether they are performing Haj on government quota or through private tour operators, the chairman added.

He said the meeting reviewed the preliminary recommendations of a committee constituted to prepare an outline for devising ultimate features of Riyasat-e-Madina.

The meeting was of the view that the committee comprising Dr Farkhanda Zia, Allama Arif Wahidi, Khurshid Nadeem and Dr Anwar would prepare a draft and forward it to CII.

The recommendations of the committee will be sent to the federal government.

The council asked the government to constitute a task force for preparing comprehensive recommendations, strategy and implementation. CII would provide technical and other necessary assistance. The council has recommended to the government to make effective laws and strict existing laws to provide right to inheritance to women.

The council was of the view that depriving women of right to inheritance is contrary to provision of Sharia.

The council has decided to cooperate with Ministry of Human Rights in empowering women.

Council has asked Dr Anwar to coordinate with Ministry of Human Rights in this regard. He said the council has also discussed Charities Act 2018 of Punjab (to donate charities). The council is of the view that certain clauses of the Act were against Sharia. The Act needs further improvements.

A committee led by Justice Manzoor Gilani has been assigned to prepare recommendations and alternative draft.

The council expressed its dismay and indignation over last day’s gory incident of Loralai, Balochistan and offered Fateha for the martyred police officials, who had sacrificed their lives for the nation and country.

The council also strongly condemned Sahiwal incident and stressed ensuring protection of lives and properties of the people.

The council urged Ulema, media and opinion makers to play their role in preserving and ensuring sanctity of common man.

Earlier the chairman condemned the sacking of journalists by some TV channels. He urged media tycoons to avoid sacking journalists.