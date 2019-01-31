CDLD programme extended to Swabi

SWABI: Minister for Local Government Shahram Tarakai on Wednesday said the extension of the Community-Driven Local Development (CDLD) programme to more districts was part of government’s commitment to devolve powers at a grassroots level. The minister was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the CDLD programme in the district. “The programme, with its focus on sustainable development through active community participation, has changed the course of local governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added. Following months of consultations and arrangements by the district administration in Swabi, the groundwork has been completed for the extension of CDLD programme. The inauguration ceremony was organised by the Deputy Commissioner Swabi with the technical and assistance of the CDLD programme to formally initiate the implementation of the provincial government’s flagship programme in Swabi. The achievements of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in terms of the implementation of the CDLD programme were presented and acknowledged by the elected members and government officials during the ceremony.