Thunderstorm, rain forecast for City

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a westerly wave is present over the country and likely to grip most parts and may persist in upper/central parts till Thursday (today).

They predicted that widespread rain-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan Divisions), Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad Divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Bannu, DI Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, DG Khan Divisions, while at isolated places in Mirpurkhas Division. Moderate to heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara Divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Snowfall over the hills is also expected in Malakand Division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malam Jabba & Upper Dir), Hazara Division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. On Wednesday, weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, DG Khan Divisions and Islamabad.

Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -19°C while in Lahore, temperature was 3.3°C and maximum was 16.3°C.