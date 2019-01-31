close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

Three killed in Kohat accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
KOHAT: Three persons, including mother and her son, were killed and five others were injured in a collision between two cars near Muslimabad on Indus Highway on Wednesday.

Police officials said the car was on its way to Bannu and the accident occurred apparently due to over-speeding. As a result, Khan Nisa, her son Muhammad Afaq and one Asif died on the spot. Five passengers were injured in the accident. They were shifted to the hospitals in Kohat.

