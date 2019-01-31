close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
January 31, 2019

Rahat Fateh gets notice for ‘forex violation’ in India

January 31, 2019

LAHORE: Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been issued a notice by Indian authorities for alleged foreign exchange violations amounting to INR20 million, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

The Indian Enforcement Directorate served a show-cause notice to Rahat in a case that pertains to the seizure of undeclared US dollars from him at the Delhi airport in 2011, officials said. The case against the singer dates back to 2014, when the probe agency launched an investigation against him under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence claimed that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was carrying an undeclared amount of US$0.124 million at Delhi airport in 2011. The singer, however, denied any wrongdoing. Rahat clarified that he was carrying the cash because he was travelling with his group.

