FM Qureshi, Omani counterpart discuss bilateral ties

MUSCAT: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held talks with the Omani leadership on Wednesday during his official visit to the Gulf country. Qureshi met with his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi and the two dignitaries discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest. Regional and international affairs also came under discussion during the meeting.

Foreign Minister Qureshi invited Yusuf bin Alawi to visit Pakistan. He will also attend the Pak-Oman Joint Ministerial Commission meeting during his visit. Representatives of various departments from both the countries will also attend the meeting. During his three-day visit, Qureshi will also participate in a reception for the Pakistani community. Earlier upon his arrival in Muscat, he was received at the airport by the Omani foreign minister and other senior officials of the Omani Foreign Ministry.