Sanitary workers

It was quite sad to read about the recent death of two sanitary workers in Hyderabad, soon after a similar incident in Umarkot. Most of the sanitary workers come from the poorest segment of society and are made to climb manholes without a safety kit. They receive wages which are even less than the minimum limit fixed for wages. In Karachi, some sanitary workers employed under the housing authority receive Rs10,400 per month, although the official minimum limit is Rs15,000 per month. They are neither provided with a safety kit nor trained about the hazards that may result due to unprotected exposure to poisonous gases. As a result, they risk their lives while cleaning manholes.

Workers’ safety is one of the government’s basic responsibilities. It is time the relevant authorities increased the wages of sanitary workers, and provided them with safety kits and taught them how to use them.

Dr Yasmeen Kazi

Karachi