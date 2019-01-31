Visa revenue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The government has taken an admirable step to promote tourism by making Pakistan’s visa process easier. Pakistan is a land of mesmerising natural beauty, and this step will also contribute to our economy.
The government should fix a standard amount of visa fee so that it can generate some revenue as well. The government should also establish restaurants in the country’s northern areas for tourists.
Uzma Ashraf
Thari Mirwah
