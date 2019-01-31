close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 31, 2019

Visa revenue

Newspost

January 31, 2019

The government has taken an admirable step to promote tourism by making Pakistan’s visa process easier. Pakistan is a land of mesmerising natural beauty, and this step will also contribute to our economy.

The government should fix a standard amount of visa fee so that it can generate some revenue as well. The government should also establish restaurants in the country’s northern areas for tourists.

Uzma Ashraf

Thari Mirwah

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost