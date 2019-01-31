Schools awarded plaques and certificates for entering Oxford Quality

At a ceremony held at the Oxford University Press (OUP) Karachi head office, certificates and plaques were awarded to twelve regional schools taken on board the Oxford Quality programme, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

These schools have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with OUP Pakistan, as part of their participation in Oxford Quality, based on which the latter will provide a wide range of educational solutions and value-added services customized to support the educational needs of the certified schools.

Oxford Quality is an agreement between OUP and select schools worldwide who strive to sustain high education standards. The OQ certification is awarded against certain parameters which determine a school’s good standards in terms of its curriculum, infrastructure, and teaching methodologies used.

Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press Pakistan, presented plaques and certificates to the certified schools, signifying their enhanced relationship with OUP through Oxford Quality.

These schools include Hamdard Public School; Happy Home School; SZABIST (Larkana Campus); CAA School (C-2); The Educators (Lucknow Campus); CAA School (C-4); L’ycos Grammar School; St. Mary’s School Quetta; Dar-e-Arqum School (Zarghoon Campus) Quetta; County School/ Girls College (Junior-I Campus), Hyderabad; Hayat School, Junior Branch, Hyderabad; and Hayat Higher Secondary School, Main Branch, Hyderabad.

During a period of one year, each school will work in close collaboration with OUP Pakistan to ensure the continued development of the school in the areas of teaching materials, assessment provision, and professional development for teachers.