OLYMPIANS MEET MINISTER: Manzoor Junior asks PHF officials to resign

ISLAMABAD: Manzoor Junior, the country’s only living legend who has won all major international hockey gold medals, on Tuesday asked the PHF officials to resign following Pakistan’s international suspension.

Manzoor Junior addressed the media at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Ground after a group of hockey Olympians’ meeting with Inter Provincial Coordination Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and IPC Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani.

Those who called on the minister also included Rashid Junior, Khawaja Junaid, Khalid Bashir, Salim Nazim and PHF Congress member Ali Abbas.

“After the worst ever showing in international hockey and the recent FIH suspension, the PHF officials have no right to continue. They should have resigned when the FIH imposed the ban,” the winner of gold medals in Olympics, World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asian Games said.

He said they have also requested the government through the minister to hold an inquiry against those responsible for this ban. “The PHF officials, especially the former secretary, are on record to have threatened the government to pull the team out of the FIH Pro League. Later when the FIH Executive Board made the decision, the same official was part of the executive board that announced Pakistan’s suspension. I strongly believe that this official is behind the suspension,” Manzoor alleged.

The 1984 Olympic gold medal winning team captain said the government had given the PHF enough money to look after the federation for more than five years. “My question is, was there any need to send the ‘A’ team to Canada when the PHF knew of the pro league engagements ahead. In that ill-fated tour to Canada, Pakistan conceded 27 goals and scored just one. The PHF spent millions of rupees and gained nothing from that tour,” he said.

Some other useless tours were undertaken only to appease near and dear ones, he said.

Manzoor said the PHF had more than one resource to get financial assistance. “Be it the federal or provincial government’s assistance, Hockey Club of Pakistan shops’ rent or sponsorship, the PHF gathers enough money to take teams to international tours and hold local events.”

He supported the government’s announcement not to give any assistance to the PHF till the time the forensic audit report is finalised.

Manzoor, flanked by Khalid Bashir and Saleem Nazim, said the PHF has dealt a killing blow to Pakistan hockey by putting a clamp on domestic hockey activities.

“Ever since the current PHF officials took over, there have been no activities at the domestic level. Unless and until we do that we cannot strengthen our base and cannot expect any favouarable results at the international level.”

He also questioned the legality of the current officials, saying the PHF elections were questionable. “Under the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) rules, the federations have to go for elections within six months of expiry of their tenure. That rule was not followed by the PHF, thus action is pending against them.”

Manzoor Junior said there was no wisdom in supporting federations when they are not producing results.