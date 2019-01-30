Students throng Jang education expo in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A large number of students and their parents thronged the education expo organised by the Jang Group here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the expo, Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar said that education always played an important role in the prosperity and development of any country. She appreciated the Jang Group efforts for promoting the education in the country and congratulated the Jang Group administration for holding such a successful expo in Gujranwala.

RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi said that the Jang Group had proved that it was very keen to promote the education in the country. He said that the Jang Group was not only providing guidance to the students, but also playing its due role in the development of the country. The students and their parents praised the Jang Group efforts for organising the expo.

The students said that the event was very helpful for those planning to go abroad for quality higher studies as it provided answers to their all questions from the intended courses’ contents to fee to worldwide acceptance. They declared the expo a well-organised event and said that they had shown up to explore ways to execute their plans to study abroad.

A large number of students showed interest in the online and on-the-spot admission facility at respective education institutions. The students said that they could access university information on internet but most of the time their queries were not addressed properly. They said that direct meeting and interaction with the university officials was very helpful.

The stallholders also expressed happiness with participation in the event. About 40 educational institutions had set up their stalls and briefed the students about their career. CTO Ghulam Abbas Tarrar, SSP Operations Saqib Sultan, ADCG Dr Rabia Riasat, CM Complaint Cell in-charge Khalid Aziz Lone and Syed Sarmad Ali, Sadia Sharif and Amjad Saeed of the Jang Group and others were also present. Later, Sarmad Ali distributed the appreciation letters and shields among the stallholders.

Earlier, the Jang Group has successfully arranged the education expos in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Multan while this was the fourth expo in Gujranwala.