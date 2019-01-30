close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
Cache of arms, ammunition recovered

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

KALAYA: The personnel of Orakzai Scouts and sleuths of intelligence agencies in a joint action recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Gujjar Killay near Mashti Mela in the central part of Orakzai tribal district on Tuesday.

Official sources said the terrorists had dumped a huge stock of weapons, including dozens of guns, heavy machine guns, hand-grenades, Russian-made rockets, fuses, hundreds of boxes containing thousands of cartridges and other arms in an abandoned house in Gujjar Killay near Mashti Mela. After receiving credible information, the sources said, the personnel of intelligence agencies and Orakzai Scouts raided the house and recovered the weapons. They said the terrorists had dumped the weapons and waiting for an appropriate time to use it in subversive activities.

