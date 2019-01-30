10 students arrested after clash in Quaid-e-Awam Varsity

NAWABSHAH: The police resorted to baton charge of two groups of Sindh People’s Students Federation in the Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science and Technology on Tuesday. The students used sticks and iron rods against each others and also pelted stones at one another damaging the hostel’s doors and windows. The police rushed to the university and baton charged the clashing students. The police said they have arrested at least 10 students affiliated with the Sindh People’s Students Federation who were nominated by Farhan Bhatti.