FBR allows mobile registration for international travelers

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed sixty days period for international travelers to get duty-free registration of mobile phones that were brought in the accompanied baggage, a statement said on Tuesday.

The FBR issued a procedure on Tuesday for registration of mobile devices with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The scheme to register mobile IMEI number with the PTA expired on January 15, 2019.

However, in order to facilitate the international passengers, the FBR and PTA in coordination with the cellular mobile operators have devised a web-based user interface application DIRBS for swift registration and prompt payment of leviable duty/taxes for the mobile devices brought in accompanied baggage.

Iinternational travelers can enter the details of mobile devices for auto registration through online customs clearance – WeBOC, the FBR said.

The tax authority added that the mobile devices would be cleared by the system in accordance with admissible allowances under the Baggage Rules, whereby the first mobile phone in a year would be allowed registration/white listing in the system free of duty/taxes.

The FBR further said in case of second or more mobile devices, the system shall electronically generate Payment Slip ID (PSID) for payment of duty/taxes.

“The applicant will then have options to pay the leviable duty/taxes through online banking, ATM, mobile banking and bank branches of all leading banks,” the procedure said, adding, ”Once the system confirms the payment of duty/taxes, the mobile device will be white-listed in Devices Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS).”

The FBR said the travelers could register the mobile devices brought in accompanied baggage following above procedure within sixty (60) days of their arrival in Pakistan.

After the expiry of aforesaid time-limit such mobile devices shall be registered on payment of leviable duty/taxes along with prescribed fine notified for the purpose. In these cases baggage free allowance will also not be available.