Sahiwal incident victims post-mortem report

LAHORE: The post-mortem report of the victims of Sahiwal killings confirmed that the victims were shot multiple times at a very close range.

One Khalil, his wife Nabeela, daughter Areeba and driver Zeeshan Javed were killed in the operation by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on GT Road in Sahiwal on January 19. Khalil’s son Mohammad Umair and two daughters Muniba and Jaziba were also wounded in the mishandled encounter. The post-mortems were performed on the four bodies at the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, Sahiwal. According to the report, all the four victims were shot multiple times at a close range.

The report says the skin of the victims had caused burns on different parts of their bodies.

All the victims had also been shot in the head at least once. Areeba, 13, was shot six times, and had her ribs broken by the impact of the bullets.

She was also shot in both sides of the chest.

The teenage girl received four bullets within a nine-cm patch on her upper body, which also singed her skin due to close distance.

According to the report, Nabeela was shot four times, including one time in the head. And her husband Khalil was shot 11 times, including one shot to his head.

The driver Zeeshan, who the CTD later claimed had links with a terrorist group, was shot 13 times, including one shot to the head. The headshot had shattered his skull.

A day earlier, Umair Khalil, who was witness to the tragedy, said that the CTD team, after killing his mother, father and driver, had shifted the four siblings to a police van.

A few moments later, they separated Areeba from them and pushed her again into the car and opened fire. The report said that child Umair was hit in his calf by a bullet.

The six years old child Muneeba, who survived the killing, had also received a bullet injury on her hand.