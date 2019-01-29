IHC summons Nawaz’s medical reports in plea seeking bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), accountability court and superintendent Kot Lakhpat jail and directed to submit the complete medical report of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

A two-member bench of IHC comprising Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani resumed hearing of Nawaz’s petition seeking suspension of his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference on medical ground. During the hearing, Justice Amir Farooq questioned Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris that what was new about this petition. To this, Khawaja Haris replied that the Sharif family is very much worried about Nawaz’s health, as he is suffering from various diseases. “A medical board has performed complete medical tests of former PM Nawaz and the medical report showed that his heart has enlarged somewhat.”

Khawaja Haris further said that some medical test reports of Nawaz had not been provided to them. He requested the court to summon the reports of the medical board. Issuing notices to respondents, the IHC adjourned the hearing till February 6.

In his petition seeking bail on medical ground, former PM Nawaz has requested the court that his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference should be suspended and he should be granted bail on medical grounds against surety bonds.

The petition further states that in imprisonment, Nawaz Sharif was unable to undergo proper medical examination. The accountability court sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison and fined Rs1.5 billion in the Al-Azizia case on December 24. He was acquitted in the Flagship corruption reference.