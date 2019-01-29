‘All terrorists’ sanctuaries destroyed’

MIRAMSHAH: ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor has stated that all sanctuaries of terrorists had been destroyed during operation Zarb-e-Azb. He assured locals in North Waziristan Monday that the shops destroyed during Operation Zarb-e-Azb will be handed over to their “rightful owners” soon, Geo News reported.

Journalists and anchorpersons from national and international media, including Geo News Hamid Mir, visited Miramshah and Ghulam Khan Border Terminal Sunday along with ISPR director general and interacted with local people.

The ISPR DG had a face-to-face conversation with locals regarding their issues during the visit. Some of the locals stated that their shops which were destroyed in the operation were to be reconstructed and handed to them but were being allotted to others through a “fake database”. He, however, assured the locals, “You will have the shops before my next visit”.

When locals said it should be ensured that a fake database is not released, Major General Asif Ghafoor asked whether there had been progress on the matter since the first time they visited Islamabad.

The locals agreed that there had been progress but raised concerns that reports are emerging regarding a fake database. He responded, “This is why you, the local administration and owners have been included and lists will be scrutinised to make sure that those who have made fake claims are not given the stores and only rightful owners are given”.