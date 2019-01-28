Saadia Abbasi expresses concern over Nawaz health

ISLAMABAD: Former Senator Barrister Saadia Khaqan Abbasi has revealed that health of Quaid of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is rapidly deteriorating in the prison since he has been kept in Lahore jail in inappropriate conditions.

The former Senator who is sister of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited Nawaz Sharif in the prison other day and regretted that it is very disturbing to see most popular leader of the country is unwell and he is not being looked after properly.

She maintained that Nawaz Sharif doesn’t complain about the ambiance of the cell where he has been kept in but he was visibly sick. The former prime minister who has served the country in befitting manner and led the country on path of prosperity has lost weight. His colour was getting pale. “I can’t understand what the selected rulers hope to achieve by keeping him incarcerated like this. This is vindictiveness and nothing else,” she added and urged that he should be out of that place.

“I have not slept since meeting him because his condition was disturbing. If they want to keep him in detention then his house can declared a sub-jail. His health cannot take such conditions as he needs standard medical care,” Saadia Abbasi said.