‘PTI solving people’s problems on priority’

OKARA: The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) keeps the solution of people’s problems on priority.

Addressing an open court at his abode here on Sunday, MPA Syed Samsam Ali Shah said that that the party MPs were in close contact with the people according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The local problems could be solved by utilising the local resources and efforts. He said that the MPs and the district administration had long been holding open kutheries for the resolution of people’s problems. This process would soon bring positive change in the social sector.

The state institutions could only be strengthened by strengthening the common man. The era of worshipping the personalities has gone, he said. Later, he directed his staff to contact the departments concerned for the resolution of public complaints.

Youth commits suicide: A youth committed suicide over a domestic row at village 7/1L near Renala Khurd on Sunday.

He hanged himself with the ceiling. The Renala Khurd Sadr police shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy and started the investigation.

SIX INJURED IN COLLISION OF BIKES: Six persons, including three women, were injured in a collision between two motorcycles on the Renala Khurd city bypass on Sunday.

Two speeding motorcycles collided against each other. Abida, Mussarrat, Awais, M Faisal, Waris and an unknown woman were severely injured. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the hospital.